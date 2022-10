Lottery sales in China grew by 5.7 per cent year-on-year to RMB 34.5 billion in August 2022, helped by a 31 per cent increase in instant win ticket sales.

August’s lottery sales figure was the highest of the year so far.

The Welfare Lottery outpaced the Sports Lottery for growth as sales in August climbed 10.7 per cent, while the Sports Lottery grew sales by 3.1 per cent.

The Sports Lottery still contributes the majority of China’s lottery [...]