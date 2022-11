Britain’s total gross gambling yield increased by 10.9 per cent to £14.08bn in the twelve-month period ended March 31, with a recovery in retail offsetting declines in remote gambling and National Lottery yield.

Online casino represented the largest gambling sector in Great Britain with gross gambling yield (GGY) of £3.90bn, although this represents a 3.5 per cent decline from the high of £4.04bn in the pandemic impacted year to March 2021.

Within the online casino sector, slots [...]