Sports betting wagers in Wyoming grew by 3 per cent in January to $14.3m, as total betting tax since launch surpassed $1m.

The month’s betting margin of 11.1 per cent was 3.2 percentage points higher than 2022 and helped gross win increased by 45 per cent to $1.6m.

Adjusted taxable revenue (AGR) almost doubled to $922,899 (January 2022: $465,651) and gave monthly tax of $94,080, which was enough to take total tax collected since September 2021 to [...]