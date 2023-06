Sports wagers in Wyoming were up by 37 per cent to $12.8 million in May, and gross win was 29 per cent higher at $1.3 million.

After deductions, Wyoming’s adjusted taxable revenue was $814,480, which was a 53 per cent increase on the previous year. The monthly betting tax was $81,447.

DraftKings remained the dominant operator in Wyoming’s betting sector in May, as measured by the lifetime share of handle.

DraftKings has a 59 per cent share, followed [...]