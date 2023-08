Sportradar is on track to generate full year revenue of over €900 million after posting revenue growth of 22 per cent in the second quarter of 2023.

The Nasdaq-listed sports technology company grew revenue by 22 per cent to €216.4 million in Q2 2023, although foreign exchange costs weighed on the bottom line.

Sportradar achieved growth across all business segments during the period, including 31 per cent revenue growth in the United States segment to €37.96 million, [...]