Sports betting in Iowa rose by 1 per cent to $109.7 million in July, with a rise in online betting cancelling a decline in retail betting.

Online betting was up by 3 per cent to $101.3 million, but retail betting fell by 18 per cent to $8.4 million.

DraftKings led Iowa’s online sports betting sector in July with handle of $37.4 million, which gave it a 37 per cent share of the market.

FanDuel took second place with [...]