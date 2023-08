Sports betting in Rhode Island fell by 20 per cent to $20.2 million, the state’s lowest monthly total in three years.

Retail betting at Rhode Island’s two casinos decreased by 47 per cent to $4.9 million in July. Online betting performed better and was down by just 4 per cent year-on-year to $15.4 million.

Handle at the Twin River Casino fell by 47 per cent to $3.0 million and handle at Tiverton Casino was 48 per cent [...]