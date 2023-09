Lottery sales in China surged by 56 per cent to RMB48.9 billion (€6.2 billion) in July, as both the Welfare and Sports Lotteries continued their strong sales in 2023.

The Sports Lottery’s sales increased by 64 per cent to RMB31.0 billion, with its sports prediction games seeing sales rise by 74 per cent to RMB18.9 billion in July.

Instant win sales more than doubled to RMB5.4 billion, which was the best monthly performance for this category and [...]