Iowa’s sports handle rose by 15 per cent to $141.3 million in August, as the state’s online betting offset a decline in retail betting.

Online betting in Iowa was up by 20 per cent to $131.9 million, with retail betting falling by 25 per cent to $9.4 million.

August was the third consecutive month with retail handle below $10 million in Iowa.

DraftKings held 40 per cent of the online sector with handle of $52.3 million, ahead of [...]