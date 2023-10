Nevada’s gaming revenue was unchanged at $1.21 billion in August, as the state’s baccarat tables made up for monthly declines in other games.

Baccarat revenue increased by 20 per cent to $116.2 million, and it was the leading table game at Nevada’s casinos in August. Revenue from roulette was also up by 20 per cent to $40.0 million.

Twenty One had revenue of $99.1 million, which was a 2 per cent decline. Craps revenue was down by [...]