Iowa’s 13 licensed online sportsbooks collected total wagers of $7m in May as the state’s land-based casinos remained shuttered during the month due to COVID-19.

Total wagers increased significantly compared to the previous month’s $1.6m total, with Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino continuing to lead the market with $2.7m in online wagers, well ahead of Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo’s $971,192, Wild Rose Jefferson’s $800,786 and Riverside Casino and Golf Resort’s $747,403.

The fifth biggest operator was Q [...]