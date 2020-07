New bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress to repeal the excise tax applicable to all legal sports bets in the United States.

Representatives Dina Titus and Guy Reschenthaler, co-chairs of the Congressional Gaming Caucus, introduced the legislation Friday to repeal the 0.25 per cent excise tax on all legal sports bets, also known as the “handle tax”.

Certain types of sports betting, including betting on horse racing and sports betting operated by state lotteries, are already [...]