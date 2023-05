France’s gambling regulator l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has reported a marginal increase in online gross gaming revenue in 2022, as a new bill is introduced in parliament to regulate online casino games.

The figures released on Thursday by ANJ show that the number of active online gaming accounts in France fell by 4.1 per cent to 5.21 million in 2022, driven in part by the full reopening of the retail gambling sector following the Covid-19 [...]