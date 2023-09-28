Betsson approved to launch sportsbook in France

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has been granted a license to launch its flagship sportsbook brand in France.

The approval from gambling regulator Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has been issued to a joint venture with an unnamed local partner, with Betsson’s launch expected to take place before the end of this year.

Betsson’s sportsbook will be powered by Sportradar and supported by a player account management system provided by Omega Systems.

“I’m pleased that Betsson has obtained a license to offer sports betting in France, which is an important gaming market in Europe with great long-term potential for online gaming,” said Betsson president and CEO Pontus Lindwall. “By combining our knowledge and experience as a global gaming operator with the local expertise of our partner, we can offer an unbeatable customer experience in sports betting in France.”

Betsson France partner Nadir Ounissi commented: “We have been following the development in the French market for some time and felt we could contribute positively by introducing a different product dimension and player communication. We are collaborating with experienced partners who have given us remarkable support, energy, and creativity throughout this journey.

“I feel that we have assembled a team of seasoned professionals that are able to position betsson.fr to succeed in this locally regulated market. Our product and content are tailored to recreational players, and we genuinely look forward to offering our betting experience to French players.”

Betsson France managing director Sabri Tekaya added: “I am delighted that we have now reached this exciting moment after long and meticulous preparation. France is one of the largest European markets, and the Betsson Group is ambitious about engaging with all French players through its flagship brand.

“We have worked closely with local legal partners and the ANJ regulator to meet all requirements and ensure our operations achieve their objectives while addressing the current societal concerns related to gaming.”

Licensed operators in France generated total sports betting turnover of €4.18 billion in the first half of 2023, an increase of 5 per cent year-on-year, with gross gaming revenue increasing 10 per cent to €750 million.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.42 per cent lower at SEK118.50 per share in Stockholm following the announcement Thursday.