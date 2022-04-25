FanDuel enters the ring with Amanda Serrano sponsorship

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel has been unveiled as the exclusive sports gaming partner of Puerto Rican professional boxer Amanda Serrano, ahead of her historic title fight against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

The partnership gives FanDuel access to Serrano's name and likeness for promotional purposes and will see Serrano create unique content on her social channels, with the FanDuel logo also appearing on her trunks during the fight.

“As the first female professional boxer to headline the iconic Madison Square Garden, I recognize the responsibility I have to uplift women in sports,” said Serrano. “I am honored to be the first boxer to partner with FanDuel, who are showing their unwavering dedication to supporting and elevating female athletes and I will proudly wear their logo in the ring during my historic battle against Katie Taylor on April 30th.”

FanDuel Group CEO Amy Howe added: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Amanda Serrano, a game-changer making history being the first woman ever to headline a fight at Madison Square Garden alongside Katie Taylor.

“At FanDuel, we are deeply committed to women in sports, from the office to the boxing ring, and partnering with Amanda is part of our ongoing support to invest in female athletes.”

Serrano becomes the first female FanDuel Sportsbook athlete, joining the operator’s roster of sports betting talent, including Pat McAfee, Charles Barkley, Jordan Spieth, Kenny Smith, Colin Cowherd, Jon Rothstein, and Cousin Sal.

The fight will be made available by sports streaming provider DAZN, which recently announced plans to launch DAZN BET in partnership with Pragmatic Group.

Shares in FanDuel parent company Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 1.98 per cent lower at 8,102.00 pence per share in London Monday morning.