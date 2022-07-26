This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Betfred secures new three-year World Matchplay sponsorship

26th July 2022 9:59 am GMT
Greentube

British bookmaker Betfred has agreed a three-year extension to its contract to serve as title sponsor of the Betfred World Matchplay.

The extended agreement with the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) will see Betfred continue as title sponsor until the end of 2025, having initially teamed up with the PDC's summer spectacular in 2019.

“Our sponsorship of the Betfred World Matchplay has been a brilliant success for the past four years and I'm delighted that we'll be working with the PDC until at least 2025,” said Betfred boss Fred Done. “The Betfred World Matchplay is one of my favourite sporting events each year and the 2022 event has been a wonderful championship.

“You can see from the superb standard of the players and the brilliant, sell-out crowds in Blackpool just how much this tournament means to everyone and we're already looking forward to 2023 and beyond.”

The Betfred World Matchplay was accompanied this year by the inaugural Betfred Women's World Matchplay, which was played on Sunday afternoon and won by Fallon Sherrock.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter added: “The announcement of our new agreement with Betfred is a great way to end a memorable week. Betfred have enjoyed huge exposure over the past four years with their sponsorship of the World Matchplay and we're delighted to continue to work with them for at least the next three years.”

