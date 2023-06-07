FUN88 agrees betting partnership with Newcastle United

Asia-facing gaming operator FUN88 has been named as the official Asian betting partner for English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

FUN88 has served as the club’s shirt sponsor for the past six years, but has now redefined its agreement into a betting partnership for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

As part of the new deal, FUN88 will renew its branding presence on LED perimeter boards inside the club’s St. James’ Park stadium, and on pitch-side media spaces during Premier League games.

FUN88 said that it had the option to continue as shirt sponsor, but was happy to adapt the nature of its partnership, given the changing environment of football sponsorship in the Premier League.

“We are thrilled to seamlessly advance our longstanding relationship with Newcastle United as their official betting partner for Asia,” said a FUN88 spokesperson. “We have seen our brand grow and develop in unison with Newcastle United over much of the past decade, and look forward to promoting further success stories in this next chapter of our enduring journey together.

“We are also excited to organically develop our partnership with Newcastle United for a new era. Of course, during our six years to date, we have witnessed the natural ups and downs of life, but we are in this for the long haul together and FUN88 is proud to move forward with the club and our shared community.”

A spokesperson for Newcastle United added: “Thank you, FUN88, for your incredible support as lead shirt sponsors over the past six seasons. Building on the success of our partnership to date, we look forward to this next phase and working together to engage fans and grow our collective reach throughout Asia.”

Newcastle United finished the season in fourth place, qualifying for next season's Champions League for the first time.