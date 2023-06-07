This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution

FUN88 agrees betting partnership with Newcastle United

7th June 2023 9:43 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions

Asia-facing gaming operator FUN88 has been named as the official Asian betting partner for English Premier League football club Newcastle United.

FUN88 has served as the club’s shirt sponsor for the past six years, but has now redefined its agreement into a betting partnership for the 2023/24 season and beyond.

As part of the new deal, FUN88 will renew its branding presence on LED perimeter boards inside the club’s St. James’ Park stadium, and on pitch-side media spaces during Premier League games.

FUN88 said that it had the option to continue as shirt sponsor, but was happy to adapt the nature of its partnership, given the changing environment of football sponsorship in the Premier League.

“We are thrilled to seamlessly advance our longstanding relationship with Newcastle United as their official betting partner for Asia,” said a FUN88 spokesperson. “We have seen our brand grow and develop in unison with Newcastle United over much of the past decade, and look forward to promoting further success stories in this next chapter of our enduring journey together.

“We are also excited to organically develop our partnership with Newcastle United for a new era. Of course, during our six years to date, we have witnessed the natural ups and downs of life, but we are in this for the long haul together and FUN88 is proud to move forward with the club and our shared community.”

A spokesperson for Newcastle United added: “Thank you, FUN88, for your incredible support as lead shirt sponsors over the past six seasons. Building on the success of our partnership to date, we look forward to this next phase and working together to engage fans and grow our collective reach throughout Asia.”

Newcastle United finished the season in fourth place, qualifying for next season's Champions League for the first time.

Related Tags
Advertising English Premier League Football FUN88 Sponsorship Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Articles

FUN88 renews official betting partnership with Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United extends FUN88 shirt sponsorship deal

Making the most of a colossal opportunity

Feature: Making the most of a colossal opportunity

UK cracks down on gambling ads that may appeal to children

Tottenham Hotspur extends FUN88 partnership

IDNPoker and the explosion of poker in China

Feature: IDNPoker and the explosion of poker in China

Asian Games – Legal ways to crack the lucrative Asian gaming market

Feature: Asian Games – Legal ways to crack the lucrative Asian gaming market

FUN88 secures three-year Newcastle United shirt sponsorship

Operators warned over bonus failings which led to thousands of account suspensions

Fun88 returns as Tottenham Hotspur FC betting partner

Habanero embarks on Gold Rush as Fun88 signs up as new partner

UK regulator cautions Sports on iGaming ads and sponsorship

Evoplay
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Playtech
sg
digitain
coinpayments
Soft2Bet
Yggdrasil
Amusnet
Pragmatic Play
betconstruct - POPok
Evolution