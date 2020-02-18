This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Betfred secures official sponsorship of Wilder v Fury rematch

18th February 2020 9:47 am GMT

British bookmaker Betfred has been unveiled as the official sponsor of this Saturday’s boxing heavyweight world title rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the fight will be broadcast on pay-per-view worldwide on 22 February. It is a rematch of the first fight between the pair which resulted in a controversial split decision draw on 1 December 2018.

“I’m delighted to be a sponsor of the most anticipated fight of the year,” said Betfred owner and founder Fred Done. “If Wilder vs Fury II is anything like the first fight we are in for a superb night.”

The sponsorship follows Betfred’s recent expansion in the US, which has seen the operator launch its first sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Iowa, as well as secure sports betting deals with Wind Creek Bethlehem in Pennsylvania and Saratoga Casino in Colorado.

“We’re happy to have Betfred as an official sponsor for the highly anticipated Wilder vs. Fury II rematch on February 22,” said TGB Promotions president Tom Brown and Top Rank chairman Bob Arumsaid in a joint statement.

“This is a 50-50 fight for the heavyweight championship of the world, and we’re sure that fans all around the globe will be watching to see all of the drama unfold.”

