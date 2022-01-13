Sportradar hires former NCAA executive Jim Brown to bolster Integrity Services in the US

New York-listed sports data and solutions provider Sportradar has brought in Jim Brown as head of integrity services & harm prevention in North America.

Brown brings two decades of risk management experience to the role and will be based in the United States, reporting to Andreas Krannich, managing director of Integrity Services.

Brown has served in various risk management roles at the NCAA for the past eight years, most recently as managing director of Enterprise Risk Management. During his tenure, Brown led the organisation’s approach to sports wagering risk mitigation.

This entailed collaborating on the development of a comprehensive program featuring integrity-related monitoring of 12,500 games annually; the well-being education of 550,000 student-athletes; and enhancing the background check and review measures of 19,000 game officials.

“Integrity is not a check-the-box exercise, but a complex strategic service that blends process, regulation and education and is driven by technology,” said Sportradar managing director of Integrity Services Andreas Krannich. “Jim has a proven track record in bringing these elements to life with great success and notable impact and we’re thrilled to bring him aboard.”

Commenting on his new role, Brown said: “As new sports betting markets open up across the U.S., the need for robust and resilient integrity services has never been greater. Sportradar sets the standard in our industry and I’m excited to join the team to lead the development of existing and new offerings that will both protect the integrity of competitions as well as safeguard the well-being of athletes.”