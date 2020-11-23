This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Penn National Gaming names Everi’s Harper Ko as new general counsel

23rd November 2020 7:57 am GMT
Penn National Gaming

New York-listed Penn National Gaming has confirmed that long-standing general counsel Carl Sottosanti will retire at the end of this year.

Sottosanti will retire as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary on 31 December after 17 years’ service at Penn National.

He will be replaced by experienced legal executive Harper Ko, who will join Penn National from Everi at the beginning of next year, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

“Throughout his career at Penn National, Carl has been known for his tireless work ethic, dogged determination, and fierce advocacy in support of our company’s interests,” said Penn National president and CEO Jay Snowden. “Carl has been a trusted personal advisor and a consummate teammate, and while he’ll be leaving behind some big shoes to fill, I’m confident that Harper Ko will do a great job in carrying on the standard of excellence that Carl has established for our legal department.”

Prior to her time at Everi, Ko served as deputy general counsel of gaming at Scientific Games, where she led the legal integration of Bally Gaming, SHFL Entertainment and WMS Gaming into the company’s Gaming division.

“Harper brings a wealth of expertise regarding the industry’s complex regulatory and compliance requirements that will serve us well as we continue to execute our growth strategies across our land-based, interactive and sports betting platforms,” continued Snowden. “We’re excited to add someone of her caliber to our team.”

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NSQ:PENN) closed 0.88 per cent lower at $69.88 per share in New York Friday.

