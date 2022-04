Sports betting solutions provider OpenBet has brought in former BCLC director of eGaming Stewart Groumoutis to serve as its new VP Commercial – Canada.

Groumoutis joins the supplier as it prepares for the completion of its acquisition by IMG Arena and following the opening of the newly regulated gaming market in Ontario, Canada.

He brings a wealth of industry expertise to the role, having spent the past ten years at the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), most [...]