Gaming Intelligence
OpenBet powers Sports Illustrated’s first retail sportsbook in Michigan

27th September 2023 12:50 pm GMT
Playtech

OpenBet has deployed its sportsbook technology to launch Sports Illustrated Sportsbook’s first retail sportsbook in partnership with 888.

Following the launch of SI Sportsbook’s digital sportsbook in the state last August, OpenBet was selected as the partner to support its journey into the retail space at Hannahville Indian Community’s Island Resort & Casino in Michigan.

“We are delighted to partner with 888 and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook to power their first-ever retail launch,” said OpenBet US vice president Deb Krupinski. “Customers at the Island Resort & Casino in Michigan can now immerse themselves in the ultimate sports betting experience in a safe and secure environment.

“Delivering this landmark retail platform for such an iconic brand is a significant milestone for OpenBet and underscores our commitment to ensuring our partners are equipped with cutting-edge technology and unrivalled content. We’re excited about the future and eager to see the successes this launch will bring.”

888 US president Howard Mittman added: “Our alliance with OpenBet to power Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, celebrated with this launch, paints a promising future for the retail betting landscape in Michigan. 

“As we stand on the cusp of this exciting new chapter, our collective vision and expertise are set to redefine customer experiences.”

The new retail SI Sportsbook replaces the previous sportsbook at Island Resort & Casino, which was powered by TwinSpires and opened in September 2020.

888 took over as the casino’s new platform provider after TwinSpires, owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated, exited the sports betting business last year.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading marginally higher by 0.27 per cent at 110.50 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday.

