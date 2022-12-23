This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Jackpot.com names Karina Kogan as new board member

23rd December 2022 8:28 am GMT

San Francisco-based online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has appointed experienced marketer Karina Kogan to its board of directors, as the company prepares to launch in its first US market.

Kogan was previously chief marketing officer at Finnish health technology company, best known for the Oura Ring, a smart ring used to track sleep and physical activity.

Prior to that she was senior vice president, global head of product marketing at exercise equipment company Peloton, and also served as SVP of digital media and products at WarnerMedia.

Kogan joins fellow board members Ryan Moore, and co-founders Akshay Khanna, Roi More and Yariv Ron.

She will advise Jackpot.com across its marketing and branding strategy, including new market entry, product marketing, and brand marketing.

“We are thrilled to bring Karina onto Jackpot.com’s board of directors,” said Jackpot.com CEO Akshay Khanna. “Her experience with some of the world’s biggest and most successful brands will be invaluable to us as we modernize how Americans play the lottery.

“Karina is a proven leader with a critical skill set that will help us digitize the lottery in an easy, secure, and responsible way.”

Set to launch in the US in early 2023, Jackpot.com will be entering the market after securing $35m in a Series A funding round in June, co-led by Accomplice and Courtside Ventures.

“I’ve been so impressed by the Jackpot.com team and their vision,” said Kogan. “They have an excellent track record of bringing analog industries into the digital world and I am excited to bring my experience and expertise to help shape Jackpot.com’s future success.”

Related Tags
iLottery Jackpot.com Lottery United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

ALOT Solutions bolsters senior management team

Jackpot.com expands offering with Playtech casino deal

Latest Swedish approvals bring total number of licensed companies to 60

Bethard and MRG secure latest Swedish licenses

Latvian iGaming blacklist surpasses 1,500 websites

Feature: Lottoland B2B strategy gets underway

Lottoland B2B strategy gets underway

Multilotto awarded lottery betting licence by Malta regulator

Malta regulator awards first bet-on-lotteries licence to Jackpot.com

Aspire Global powers latest white label brand WixStars

Latvia adds 88 gambling domains to its internet blacklist

Latvian blacklist grows with new mybet and Betsson domains

Cherry Casino and Sportingbet added to Bulgarian blacklist

DerbyJackpot.com partners Xpressbet to expand US reach

DerbyJackpot launches real-money horse race betting game

SportingTech
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
Astropay
Amusnet
Clarion
Evolution
Digitain