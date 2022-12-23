Jackpot.com names Karina Kogan as new board member

San Francisco-based online lottery ticket platform Jackpot.com has appointed experienced marketer Karina Kogan to its board of directors, as the company prepares to launch in its first US market.

Kogan was previously chief marketing officer at Finnish health technology company, best known for the Oura Ring, a smart ring used to track sleep and physical activity.

Prior to that she was senior vice president, global head of product marketing at exercise equipment company Peloton, and also served as SVP of digital media and products at WarnerMedia.

Kogan joins fellow board members Ryan Moore, and co-founders Akshay Khanna, Roi More and Yariv Ron.

She will advise Jackpot.com across its marketing and branding strategy, including new market entry, product marketing, and brand marketing.

“We are thrilled to bring Karina onto Jackpot.com’s board of directors,” said Jackpot.com CEO Akshay Khanna. “Her experience with some of the world’s biggest and most successful brands will be invaluable to us as we modernize how Americans play the lottery.

“Karina is a proven leader with a critical skill set that will help us digitize the lottery in an easy, secure, and responsible way.”

Set to launch in the US in early 2023, Jackpot.com will be entering the market after securing $35m in a Series A funding round in June, co-led by Accomplice and Courtside Ventures.

“I’ve been so impressed by the Jackpot.com team and their vision,” said Kogan. “They have an excellent track record of bringing analog industries into the digital world and I am excited to bring my experience and expertise to help shape Jackpot.com’s future success.”