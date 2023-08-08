This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Wynn Resorts adds Paul Liu to board of directors

8th August 2023 9:31 am GMT
Wynn Resorts has strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of Paul Liu as an independent director.

Liu brings the company significant professional experience in entertainment, hospitality, and financial services, both in China and the Asia Pacific region.

He was previously based in Shanghai, where he was a partner at global consultancy firm Egon Zehnder.  Prior to that, he was chief operating officer of entertainment group Anschutz Entertainment Group China and founded Three On The Bund, a luxury lifestyle destination located in Shanghai, where he served as finance chief.

“His track record and perspective on creating guest experiences in the luxury and hospitality fields, as well as his unique understanding of business talent in the Asia Pacific market, will be a significant contribution to the company and will offer an important perspective to the Wynn Board of Directors,” said Wynn.

Earlier in his career, Liu spent 14 years in finance at JPMorgan, UBS, Peregrine, and Bank of America, in New York and Hong Kong.

He has an active interest in Sino-American relations and is a member of the National Committee on US - China Relations. Since 2005, Liu has worked with the National Committee on founding and organizing the Barnett-Oksenberg Lecture on Sino-American Relations in Shanghai.

Shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) closed 0.82 per cent higher at $105.03 per share in New York Monday.

