888 extends Delaware Lottery iGaming deal until 2022

London-listed gaming operator 888 Holdings has extended its exclusive iGaming contract with the Delaware Lottery for a further two years.

888 has powered the Delaware Lottery’s iGaming platform since 2013, introducing a tri-state poker network in 2018 to allow poker players to be pooled with other players from New Jersey and Nevada. The new agreement extends the partnership until 2022.

“This contract extension demonstrates the strength of our relationship with the Delaware Lottery as well as the quality of our outstanding technology platform,” said 888 senior vice president of business development Yaniv Sherman. “The State of Delaware has been a pioneer in the developing U.S iGaming market and we are delighted to further extend our partnership.

“888 has been committed to the US iGaming market for several years. We remain incredibly excited by the growth potential for the business across both our B2B and B2C operations in this developing and potentially significant market.”

Delaware Lottery director Vernon Kirk commented: “888 has been a valued partner since the Delaware Lottery launched its pioneering iGaming offering through the websites of Delaware’s three casinos.

“In another first, 888’s poker platform enabled the Delaware/Nevada/New Jersey Multi-State Internet Gaming Association to offer peer-to-peer poker liquidity and further enhance the player experience across all three jurisdictions.”

Shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading down 1.49 per cent at 172.00 pence per share in London Monday.