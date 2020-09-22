Big Time Gaming set to debut new Megaquads mechanic

Australian slot developer Big Time Gaming (BTG) is set to launch its hotly anticipated Megaquads mechanic with the release of Slot Vegas Megaquads across Flutter Entertainment’s brands.

The new game goes live tomorrow exclusively with the operator following an integration with Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform, and offers four sets of reels running simultaneously, all set against a cool, retro Las Vegas backdrop.

“It’s great to be first into the market with anything BTG related, especially when it's a new gaming engine,” said Flutter Entertainment head of casino and arcade Richard Marquis. “We’re huge fans of their work and so are our customers, and Slot Vegas Megaquads has all the hallmarks of a hit.”

Megaquads builds on BTG’s recent success with its Megaways and Megaclusters engines, with each of the four Megaquads reel sets offering 256 ways to win, which can lead to a massive 65,536 ways to win.

BTG chief executive Nick Robinson said: “The Megaquads engine is the latest phase in our mission to reimagine the slot machine in exciting new ways, using technology that increases engagement and sets new standards for the industry.

“The pace of innovation at BTG has been nothing short of miraculous over the past few years, and that’s a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of my team. Slot Vegas demonstrates the breath-taking excitement the Megaquads mechanic can bring to the slots experience.”

Slot Vegas Megaquads will be available across Scientific Games’ entire OpenGaming network from next week.

“We’re thrilled to bring the exciting MegaQuads feature to our OpenGaming players in partnership with BTG,” said Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming, Digital at Scientific Games. “Our partnership with BTG grows from strength to strength with their ongoing innovation focused on gameplay and pure entertainment powered by our truly open gaming platform.

“Together we remain committed to driving breakthrough gaming experiences for players in regulated markets across the globe.”