Bragg Gaming goes live in Czech Republic with Merkur

Toronto and Nasdaq-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming has launched its Player Account Management (PAM) platform with Gauselmann Group’s Merkur brand in the Czech Republic.

Following an agreement last November, Bragg’s PAM provides Merkur with an all-in-one platform to seamlessly run its casino operations with a single account, single wallet, omnichannel and cross-product platform.

Through the partnership, games from Bragg’s own studios and titles from its exclusive partners GAMOMAT and Peter & Sons are also available, as well as an aggregated casino offering from an extensive range of suppliers.

“Providing such a prominent operator as Merkur with our PAM solution is a fantastic achievement for us and we are excited to now be up and running, powering their operation in the Czech Republic,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“This deal also sees us strengthening our presence in the country and we look forward to further building on this partnership and providing local players with first-class entertainment.”

Merkur chairman of the board of directors Irina Ruf commented: “Bragg’s PAM provides a leading solution with excellent tools that enable us to seamlessly offer a premium product to players in the Czech Republic.

“The PAM offers us valuable data, diverse content and proven promotional tools that will help us significantly grow our business in the region.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed up 0.34 per cent at CAD$5.86 per share in Toronto Tuesday as the company also announced a new funding round from The Lind Partners.