New York’s four commercial land-based casinos recorded revenue of $60.8 million in March, exceeding the $60 million mark for the first time since October 2022.

Total revenue was 7 per cent higher in March, although slot machine revenue from the four casinos was unchanged from the previous year at $40.9 million. Slot machines accounted for 67 per cent of total monthly revenue.

Table gaming revenue was behind most of the year-on-year growth and increased by 26 per [...]