Gaming Innovation Group takes Bplay online in Mendoza

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has launched a new online casino platform for Boldt Group’s Bplay brand in the Argentinean province of Mendoza.

Further strengthening the partnership between the two companies, the latest launch marks Bplay’s fifth in Argentina following previous roll outs in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Fe and Entre Ríos, as well as in the City of Buenos Aires.

The Bplay online casino will be followed by the launch of an online sportsbook in Mendoza during the third quarter of 2023.

“Our excellent relationship with the Boldt Group and the continuing expansion of our original deal, highlights the strength of our platform, technology and managed services teams,” said GiG commercial director David Bonnefous Saavedra. “We’ve positioned ourselves to be able to support our partners growth aspirations, understanding where those opportunities are and ensuring we not only meet those expectations, but exceed them.

“It is this ability to offer a localised and personalised service to a tier 1 operator like Bplay, that we believe places GiG as a market leader in the B2B space.”

Grupo Boldt business unit manager José del Pino added: “Bplay continues to provide the best gaming experience for our clients in Latin America, leading not only in the launch of new licenses, incorporating new and great games and products, but also improving user satisfaction.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.40 per cent higher at NOK25.35 per share in Oslo Wednesday morning.