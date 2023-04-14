This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Scientific Games and Georgia Lottery extend long-running partnership

14th April 2023 7:53 am GMT
SG

Scientific Games has agreed a deal to continue supplying its portfolio of scratch games to the Georgia Lottery for a further seven years.

The contract renewal with the Georgia-based lottery supplier coincides with the 30th anniversary of their primary instant game partnership, which has helped the Lottery raise more than $26.1 billion in funding for the state's HOPE Scholarship and Georgia Pre-K Program.

“Our partnership has helped responsibly grow Georgia Scratchers to one of the most successful lottery instant game portfolios in the world, and the real winners are students in Georgia,” said Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Lottery Corporation president and CEO.

In addition to the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program, the company provides the Georgia Lottery with research, digital player engagement, second-chance promotions, and licensed properties including Monopoly and The Price is Right.

“The success of the Georgia Lottery in our home state is a shared mission,” said John Schulz, president of Americas & global instant products for Scientific Games. “We have a 30-year, trusted relationship and mutual commitment to responsibly grow Scratchers through the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program to entertain Georgia Lottery players and most importantly, benefit students in our state. We wish the Georgia Lottery many more decades of success.”

Georgia Georgia Lottery Lottery Scientific Games Scratchers United States
