Athens-listed Intralot has signed a new ten-year contract in Taiwan to continue providing its lottery system technology to CTBC Bank, operator of the country’s Public Welfare Lottery.

The new contract award follows an international competitive tender won by LotRich Information, which is a Taiwanese joint venture in which Intralot is a major shareholder.

As part of the deal, Intralot will provide CTBC Bank and its lottery operator subsidiary Taiwan Lottery Co. (TLC) with its LotosX gaming platform, [...]