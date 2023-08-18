North Macedonia Lottery opens instant ticket tender

The National Lottery of the Republic of North Macedonia is seeking an instant ticket supplier.

The company has launched a tender for a two-year contract for the procurement, printing and delivery of instant lottery tickets, with the contract valued at MKD80 million (approx. €1.3 million).

To participate in the tender, bidders must have held at least 15 instant ticket supply contracts with lotteries in the past three years.

The tender closes on 11 September 2023 at 11 am local time.