NBA names DraftKings and FanDuel as betting partners

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has signed multiyear partnerships with leading US sports betting operators DraftKings and FanDuel.

DraftKings will serve as the presenting partner of NBABet Stream, while FanDuel will be the presenting partner of the weekly NBABet show on NBA TV, with the two operators designated as co-official sports betting partners.

Both will gain access to NBA marks and assets for use across their sports betting and daily fantasy sports platforms, with FanDuel odds displayed on the Games page of NBA.com, while DraftKings will activate onsite at tentpole NBA events, including the NBA All-Star Game, Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Saturday Night and NBA Draft presented by State Farm.

The two operators will also be named official sports betting partners of the NBA in Canada, where both plan to launch in the near future.

“DraftKings and FanDuel are market leaders who have been incredible partners in engaging with the millions of NBA fans who enjoy fantasy and betting,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, SVP, Head of Gaming & New Business Ventures, NBA. “DraftKings and FanDuel sit at the center of the continued convergence between media and sports betting, and, together, we are excited to bring these unique content experiences to our fans.”

DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz commented: “The NBA season only just tipped off, and yet we have already seen the immediate impact of the sport among our customer base with significant reengagement along with healthy new betting activity across all of our states.”

“All of this signals the rising demand for NBA basketball in its 75th anniversary season among sports bettors and daily fantasy players, and we are pleased to continuously collaborate with the league on new fan-centric platforms like our NBABet Stream integration.”

Amy Howe, President & CEO of FanDuel Group, added: “For the past seven years the NBA and FanDuel have architected the platinum standard of partnership between a professional sports league and mobile sports gaming operator. “

“Combining the star power of the NBA with our industry leading platform has resulted in innovations that have significantly enhanced the fan experience. We are proud of the deep working relationship we have built with the NBA, and that this agreement will celebrate a decade of official partnership.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NSQ:DKNG) fell 4.61 per cent to close at $44.68 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) closed marginally lower at 12,625.00 pence per share in London.