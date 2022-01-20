Fortuna teams up with OpenBet to launch SportCast’s BetBuilder product

Leading Central European betting and gaming operator Fortuna Entertainment has partnered OpenBet to launch a new BetBuilder product from OpenBet’s SportCast business.

BetBuilder enables customers to build their own bets within a single event across hundreds of markets and is now available to Fortuna players in the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, and to customers of Fortuna's PSK and Casa Pariurilor brands in Croatia and Romania respectively.

Fortuna is also utilising the pre-built version of BetBuilder, a fully automated and customisable solution that allows quick pick BetBuilder bets to be made available to consumers. Both products are powered by SportCast’s proprietary cloud-based technology and available across 10 major sports.

“Delivering exciting betting content and an intuitive experience is really important for us and towards our customers,” said Fortuna Entertainment Group chief operations officer Nicklas Zajdel. “With the BetBuilder product developed with OpenBet and SportCast, our players now have more choice and control over their sports betting experience, with massive amount of bet combinations available.

“We see this integration across our online and retail proposition driving increased customer engagement and making our sports betting proposition even more attractive to players across our markets.”

SportCast managing director Ryan Coombs commented: “Partnering with Fortuna Entertainment Group (FEG), one of Europe’s most recognised and trusted sports betting brands, is a fantastic achievement for everyone associated with SportCast. We are delighted to be delivering the next level of engaging products to sports fans with FEG and further propelling our presence across Central and Eastern Europe.”

Scientific Games acquired London-based Sportcast last May, with Endeavor Group currently in the process of acquiring OpenBet from Scientific Games.