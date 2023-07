Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has stepped in to represent the state in the long-running legal dispute over gaming compacts signed by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Governor Stitt first agreed gaming compacts with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Nation in April 2020, authorizing them to offer sports betting and house-banked card and table games to players on tribal lands.

This prompted a nine-page opinion from then-State Attorney General Mike Hunter, who said that although the Governor is authorized to [...]