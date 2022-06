Sports betting platform provider OpenBet has expanded its presence in Arizona with the launch of its retail sports betting solution across Casino Arizona’s two venues in the state.

The new retail sportsbooks have launched at Casino Arizona in Scottsdale and its sister property Talking Stick Resort, which are operated by the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC).

Both venues are utilising OpenBet's customizable Self Service Betting Terminals (SSBTs), as well as the Promote screen management system, which [...]