This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok

10bet unveiled as shirt sponsor of South Africa’s Lamontville Golden Arrows

28th July 2023 10:31 am GMT

10bet is continuing to expand its presence in South Africa after agreeing a new shirt sponsorship deal with Premier Soccer League team Lamontville Golden Arrows FC.

The new deal will see 10bet’s logo feature on the front of the club’s main and reserve team shirts for the next three seasons.

“Golden Arrows is a brand with a rich history, strong presence, support, and is a perfect complement to our own growth ambitions,” said 10bet South Africa chief revenue officer Michelle Henriques Colborne. “The club aligns closely with our business goals, passions and values, and with this partnership we hope to foster a stronger connection and visibility with their fans, and to share and support their passion with one of South Africa’s esteemed teams.”

A spokesperson for the Golden Arrows said: “At Lamontville Golden Arrows we are delighted to welcome on board our new sponsor, 10bet, to kick start the 2023-2024 season. We are proud to be associated with a sponsor like 10bet, a sponsor that believes in our vision, values and goals. This partnership will also give us an opportunity to engage with our football fans across the country.

“We are grateful to 10bet for entrusting our brand to carry their message and connect with our supporters throughout the country.”

Earlier this month, 10bet became the official betting partner of South Africa’s national men’s team, Bafana Bafana, who recently finished in third place at the 2023 Cosafa Cup.

Related Tags
10bet Football iGaming Premier Soccer League South Africa Sponsorship Sports Betting
Related Articles

10bet continues expansion with Mexico entry

10bet named official betting partner of South Africa’s men’s national team

Playtech signs UK and Sweden sportsbook deal with 10bet

GI Games Round-up: Yggdrasil, Betsoft, Playson, Amusnet and more

William Hill to pay record £19.2m penalty in Great Britain

10bet agrees six-figure settlement with Gambling Commission

10bet continues African expansion with South Africa launch

The scramble for Africa: exclusive interview with 10Bet Africa CEO Arthur Perry

10bet becomes official partner of Italian football giants Juventus

10bet signs up Didier Drogba as global brand ambassador

Lotteriinspektionen approves 26 more licensees to launch in Sweden

10Bet unveiled as West Bromwich Albion betting partner

10bet signs as principal sponsor of Blackburn Rovers

10Bet signs exclusive betting deal with Germany’s VfL Wolfsburg

Betradar provides live sports streaming service to 10Bet

Playtech
BRAGG Gaming
Digitain
coinpayments
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
galaxsys
Greentube
Delasport
betconstruct - POPok