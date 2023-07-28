10bet unveiled as shirt sponsor of South Africa’s Lamontville Golden Arrows

10bet is continuing to expand its presence in South Africa after agreeing a new shirt sponsorship deal with Premier Soccer League team Lamontville Golden Arrows FC.

The new deal will see 10bet’s logo feature on the front of the club’s main and reserve team shirts for the next three seasons.

“Golden Arrows is a brand with a rich history, strong presence, support, and is a perfect complement to our own growth ambitions,” said 10bet South Africa chief revenue officer Michelle Henriques Colborne. “The club aligns closely with our business goals, passions and values, and with this partnership we hope to foster a stronger connection and visibility with their fans, and to share and support their passion with one of South Africa’s esteemed teams.”

A spokesperson for the Golden Arrows said: “At Lamontville Golden Arrows we are delighted to welcome on board our new sponsor, 10bet, to kick start the 2023-2024 season. We are proud to be associated with a sponsor like 10bet, a sponsor that believes in our vision, values and goals. This partnership will also give us an opportunity to engage with our football fans across the country.

“We are grateful to 10bet for entrusting our brand to carry their message and connect with our supporters throughout the country.”

Earlier this month, 10bet became the official betting partner of South Africa’s national men’s team, Bafana Bafana, who recently finished in third place at the 2023 Cosafa Cup.