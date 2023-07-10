Caesars launches mobile sports betting in Puerto Rico

Caesars Entertainment has become the second online sportsbook operator to launch its offering in Puerto Rico.

Complementing the opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro last December, Puerto Rico residents can now visit the casino to establish their mobile sports wagering account and bet on sports anywhere in the US territory.

“The launch of our mobile sports wagering platform is an excellent complement to the elevated experience we’ve provided customers at MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro,” said Caesars Digital president Eric Hession. “We’d like to thank our partners and the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission for making our sportsbook available throughout all of Puerto Rico and we’re confident customers will enjoy an experience they can’t find anywhere else.”

Casino Metro is one of three operators to be approved for mobile sports betting by the Commission, alongside Casino del Mar (BetMGM) and Stadium (IGT), which is yet to launch.

“The launch of this app brings our customers MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook in the palm of their hands,” said Casino Metro general manager Ismael Vega. “The user-friendly app allows customers to bet responsibly from any corner of the island, elevating the experience we offer with MetroBets.

“Since the grand opening of MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro, we've experienced an exciting uptick in customers.”

Caesars Sportsbook at Casino Metro, officially known as “MetroBets with Caesars Sportsbook,” features three betting windows, 14 self-service betting kiosks, and more than 25 LED TVs.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) closed 3.88 per cent higher at $49.16 per share in New York Friday.