ISI powers new retail sportsbook in St Kitts & Nevis

Sportsbook technology provider Internet Sports International (ISI) has launched a new retail sportsbook for The Royal Beach Casino at St. Kitts Marriott Resort in St Kitts & Nevis.

ISI is providing its technology for the relaunched retail sportsbook, which was previously powered by William Hill.

Retail sports betting is now available via live tellers and kiosks in the newly renovated casino and Royal Beach’s popular sports bar.

“ISI has been a terrific partner to The Royal Beach Casino team, allowing us to seamlessly transition sportsbooks without disruption,” said Losana Laws, vice president of operations for The Royal Beach Casino. “ISI’s customer service, retail sports wagering expertise, commitment to user experience, and ability to easily adjust solutions to our needs have contributed to our casino goals.”

ISI chief executive Bill Stearns commented: “ISI prides itself on being a turnkey provider and a fully invested partner that powers sportsbooks and retail sports wagering options to set casinos and teams up for success.

“We are thrilled to work alongside St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino team to bring what we believe is the perfect solution for relaunching sports wagering in the wake of this NFL season.”

The launch in St. Kitts follows ISI's recently launched retail sportsbook for Chinook Winds Casino Resort in Oregon.