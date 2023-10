Melbourne-based Tower Hotel is facing an AUD$1.4 million fine from Victoria’s gambling regulator for alleged responsible gambling failures.

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) issued three new charges against Rumotel Pty, the operator of the Tower Hotel in Hawthorn East, for allegedly breaches of their Responsible Gambling Code of Conduct.

According to the regulator, Rumotel failed to ensure a responsible gambling officer was available at all times on its gaming floor, and to properly maintain [...]