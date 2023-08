Australian betting operator BlueBet faces a fine of close to AUD$1 million for alleged unlawful advertising.

The fine relates to a billboard advertisement that was displayed between 29 August 2022 and 11 September 2022 in the Australian state of Victoria, and follows a complaint from a member of the public.

“All wagering service providers advertising in Victoria must comply with relevant legislation. Where we detect non-compliance – especially non-compliance that can exacerbate gambling harm – we will [...]