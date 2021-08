Sydney-listed gaming operator and supplier Aristocrat Leisure has significantly expanded its digital game development capabilities in Europe with the acquisition of two studios and the creation of a third studio in Helsinki.

The investments are strongly aligned to targeted genres, particularly the high growth casual and merge/match 3 segments, as well as the social casino sector, with Aristocrat Digital already having a presence in both segments.

Aristocrat has agreed to acquire Helsinki-based free-to-play mobile gaming studio Futureplay, [...]