Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has reported a 6 per cent increase in total turnover to €4.4bn for the third quarter of 2020.

The company saw growth accelerate since mid-June, benefiting from a packed calendar of sporting events that drove a 27 per cent increase in sports betting turnover to nearly €1bn in Q3.

Lottery turnover rose by 1 per cent to €3.4bn, buoyed by a solid performance from draw games and [...]