Gaming Intelligence
IWG expands European presence with LEIA

13th September 2023 8:32 am GMT
IWG
SG

Lottery games provider Instant Win Gaming (IWG) has entered into a new partnership to supply eInstant games to the Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance (LEIA).

The deal will enable LEIA's five member lotteries, which comprise Danske Lotteri Spil, La Française des Jeux (FDJ), Norsk Tipping, Svenska Spel and Veikkaus, to access IWG’s portfolio of InstantGames through the integration of its InstantRGS platform.

IWG’s portfolio of eInstant games include in-house developed studio games and content tailored to each lottery’s local brand.

“We are thrilled to have placed first in this competition and to have signed a new contract with LEIA,” said IWG CEO Rhydian Fisher. “Our proven track record of developing localized and bespoke games for lotteries means we are well placed to meet the expectations of each LEIA member.”

Morten Eriksen, CEO of LEIA, added: “IWG’s track-record of producing successful games adapted to local market needs and proven effective processes was important factors when choosing IWG as one of our partners.

“We are looking forward to bringing IWG’s existing catalogue together with future innovative content live to the lotteries within LEIA.”

eInstant Games iLottery Instant Games IWG Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance Lottery
