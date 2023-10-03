This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Delasport
Gamomat

FDJ completes acquisition of ZEturf Group

3rd October 2023 7:57 am GMT
La Française des Jeux (FDJ)
Pragmatic Solutions

Paris-listed gaming operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has completed the acquisition of French online horse race betting operator ZEturf Group.

FDJ has paid €175 million to acquire the business after receiving approval from the French Competition Authority (Autorité de la Concurrence) last month.

The acquisition makes FDJ the fourth biggest operator in France’s competitive online gaming market (sports betting, horse race betting and poker), with a market share of over 10 per cent.

“The acquisition of ZEturf marks a new chapter for La Française des Jeux and strengthens our position in the French market for online games open to competition,” said FDJ chairwoman and CEO Stéphane Pallez.

“Following the launch of our poker business, our entry into the world of online horse race betting rounds out our diversified online range and bolsters FDJ Group’s growth prospects while remaining aligned with our responsible gaming model.”

Founded in 2001, ZEturf is France’s second largest online horse race betting operator behind PMU, and entered the online sports betting market in 2014 with the launch of ZEbet. Last year the company generated over €50 million in revenue.

FDJ said that following the acquisition, it will put in place a new organisational structure for the ZEturf business, in line with the commitments made to the French Competition Authority.

Shares in La Française des Jeux SA (EPA:FDJ) closed 1.30 per cent lower at €30.40 per share in Paris Monday.

Related Tags
FDJ Finance France Horse Racing iGaming Lottery Sports Betting Zeturf
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Related Articles

Sports betting and poker drive French gambling growth in H1 2023

IWG expands European presence with LEIA

Sports betting and online gaming drive FDJ’s first half growth

FDJ to acquire Irish National Lottery operator for €350 million

Sporting Solutions renews Sky Bet partnership

IGT agrees eInstants cross-licensing deal with FDJ Gaming Solutions

Next era lottery game experience is exciting players, connecting retail and digital

FDJ raises dividend following strong growth in 2022

FDJ agrees €175m acquisition of ZEturf

Playtech adds AdmiralBet to growing Italian iPoker network

La Francaise Des Jeux enters French online poker market

FDJ Gaming Solutions seals Loterie Romande iLottery deal

Solid third quarter for FDJ as lottery drives revenue growth

Israeli Sports Betting Board agrees new contract with FDJ Gaming Solutions

Scientific Games launches new iDecide lottery product with FDJ

Greentube
BRAGG
Playtech
galaxsys
ImagineLive
Soft2Bet
Sportradar
Delasport
Gamomat