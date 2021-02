Paris-listed gaming and lottery operator La Française des Jeux (FDJ) has reported a 7 per cent fall in turnover to €15.96bn in 2020, with the significant impact of COVID-19 in the early part of the year offsetting a return to growth during the second half.

Following an 18 per cent fall in H1 as a result of the pandemic, turnover in the second half of the year rose 3 per cent, buoyed by growth in sports [...]