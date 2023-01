Sports betting handle in Arkansas reached $185m in 2022, driven by a four-fold increase in December wagering to a new monthly record of $30.9m.

Mobile sports betting was launched in Arkansas in March 2022 and quickly overtook the retail sector in wagering handle.

In December, mobile sports betting handle was $25.2m, representing 81 per cent of the total. Retail betting handle was $5.8m, a year-on-year fall of 26 per cent.

The overall margin in December was 11.0 [...]