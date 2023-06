Chile’s state lottery sales increased by 17 per cent to CLP151.91 billion (€176.3 million) in 2022, according to lottery operator Polla Chilena de Beneficencia.

Lottery sales in Chile have been recovering since the pandemic, when sales were reduced to CLP97.93 billion in 2020, although last year's total was still below 2019’s sales of CLP170.82 billion.

Loto, a 6/41 draw game held three times per week, was Polla Chilena’s largest game by sales with CLP122.19 billion, which was [...]