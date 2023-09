More than twenty online sports betting sites could be blocked from offering their services in Chile after the country's Supreme Court ruled that they were operating illegally in the country without a licence.

Monday's ruling follows legal action brought by National Lottery operator Polla Chilena de Beneficia against telecommunications company Mundo Pacífico to block access to 23 websites carrying out gambling activities in Chile "without legal authorisation”.

Twelve of the websites were named after complaints were sent [...]