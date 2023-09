Chile’s land-based casinos reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to CLP47.8 billion (€50.1 million) in July.

Dreams’ Monticello casino earned the highest revenue at CLP9.9 billion, more than the combined revenue of the second and third placed casinos.

Enjoy’s Vina del Mar had gaming revenue of CLP4.7 billion and Marina del Sol Talcahuano reported revenue of CLP4.3 billion.

These top three casinos accounted for 40 per cent of monthly gaming revenue in Chile.

Visitor numbers to [...]